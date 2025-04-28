‘When they can kill…’: Doctor shares post refusing treatment over religion, deletes it later

In a now-deleted Facebook post, a doctor from Madhya Pradesh Indore city shared her conversation with a Muslim patient from Maharashtra refusing treatment, solely on the basis of her religious identity.

Dr Neha Arora Verma, whose Instagram profile is described as “Spine Specialist, UK, PCOD Reversal Expert, Intimate Women Health Specialist, Cosmetic Acupuncturist”, shared a screenshot of the conversation where the patient complained about her knee pain. Verma asks the patient’s name, to which the latter replies, ‘Mrs Farah Hussain.’

The doctor replies, “Am sorry, we are no longer taking any Muslim patients in our center. Hope you find someone better in your area.”

Her Facebook status read: We have started this Change. When they can kill our people according to our caste, we are now denying treatment as per caste.

pic.twitter.com/lZlWvwGkkd — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2025

Dr Neha Verma Arora has 52.6k Instagram and 12k Facebook followers, mainly covering health and wellness. She describes herself as a digital creator and is the managing director at Shree Namoh Wellness.

Two days ago, a seven-month-old pregnant Muslim woman was reportedly insulted and refused medical attention by her longtime doctor due to her religion.

The attitude of the doctor, as reported by her relative Mehfuza Khatun, suddenly changed when he ascertained the woman’s complete name. “For the first time, we felt targeted because we are Muslims,” Khatun was quoted by The Observer Post.

He told her to go to a mosque or madrasa for treatment and said that she was linked to terrorism, alluding to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of more than 25 individuals.