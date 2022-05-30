When will bias towards Telangana end? Kavitha asks PM Modi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 30th May 2022 3:29 pm IST
TRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla (File)

Hyderabad: Telangana Member of Legislative Council Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday posed questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She asked when the bias towards Telangana will end and if the BJP government will uphold pending dues worth Rs 7000 crores to be given to the state.

She said that the people of the nation have been miserable in the last eight years, and listed eight questions on “promises that were never kept.”

Kavitha, who is also Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) daughter, asked where the Women reservation Bill is. “While the GDP of our country is falling, the one GDP on rise is – Gas- Diesel- Petrol and where has the money from this exponential rise been invested?

“With inflation at a record breaking high, when will we as a country see “Acche Din” of a “Mehengai Mukt Bharat”, she asked.

“Failed law and order, failed systems – When will the non-PR and real “Amrit Kaal” be given to the people of India?” said Kavitha referring to the term used by Modi to describe a bright future for India.

She added that paddy and turmeric farmers of Telangana suffer at the hands of BJP for seeking minimum acknowledgment of their hard work. “Crores of Indians are struggling to find an employment that provides them with minimum income support,” said Kavitha.

Kavitha concluded by asking if there will be a day when the PM will tell the nation the “truth and the accountability of funds.”

