Where is Home Miniser Shah? Opposition walk out of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday, July 30, is set to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, a day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha after an intense debate between the Treasury and Opposition benches.

10:28 pm: Opposition parties led by Congress staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha, prompting Leader of the House JP Nadda to condemn the move.

Congress demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

“We talked about sticks, we talked about bullets. We had a hope that before the discussion in the House, Home Minister Amit Shah would come, but he is not coming,” he said.

However, Radhakrishnan rejected it and asked Singh to proceed with his reply, following which the Congress, along with some Opposition parties, staged a walkout.

07:56 pm: BJP MP Raghav Chadda, who in the last Parliament Session represented the Aam Aadmi Party, defended the anti-paper leak Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying “today is a historic day when the system is getting fixed.”

His statements triggered a massive uproar in the House, with the Speaker urging Opposition members to settle down to let Chadda finish his address.

Chadda, amid the uproar, said now that he stands from the treasury benches, he has a responsibility to present a solution, unlike when he was in the opposition raising questions.

“Jab mein opposition me betha tha sawal mera hatyar that, aaj me treasury benches pe beth tha hu, solution meri zimmedari hai, (When I sat in the opposition, questions were my weapon; today, sitting on the treasury benches, providing solutions is my responsibility),” said Chadda.

06:44 pm: Attacking MP Kapil Sibal during the debate in Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Several paper leaks happened during Kapil Sibal’s tenure as education minister, who has now pledged legal aid for NEET protesters.”

05:25 pm: AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the anti-paper leak Bill showed that the government accepted it cannot stop paper leaks. He also raised concerns regarding the fast-track courts, claiming that there are about 2.5 lakh cases pending currently in the courts.

05:00 pm: Samajwadi Party MP Gopal Yadav said increasing punishment does not help reduce crime, suggesting instead that States should conduct NEET.

VIDEO | Delhi: On discussions in the Rajya Sabha over the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, Samajwadi Party MP Gopal Yadav says, "Increasing punishment does not reduce crime. My suggestion is that the states should conduct the NEET exam. The more the digitisation, the greater the chances of… pic.twitter.com/hixe1b7Yqf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

04:50 pm: DMK calls for scrapping NEET.

VIDEO | Delhi: "Making law stringent is futile excise. Scrap NEET is our demand," says DMK's Tiruchi Siva during anti-paper leak Bill debate in Rajya Sabha.



(Source: Sansad TV)#Delhi pic.twitter.com/NMWGivGSs4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

04:14 pm: Defending Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Brij Lal said, “No naxalism, terrorism today in country because of Amit Shah.”

03:51 pm: Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose slammed PM Modi in the House saying, “A government whose leader hasn’t ever given a competitive exam, whose home minister has gone missing after the police targeted unarmed student protesters, most of whose ministers send their children abroad to study can have no skin in reforming exam systems in India.”

She added, “Parents of many aspiring doctors left with broken dreams; treasury bench members aren’t worried because their children study abroad.”

3:45 pm: Continuing his debate, Kharge alleged that Amit Shah was responsible for police brutality against students and said he will drag the Minister out from hiding.

“The home minister was responsible for pellet gun use on students, now hiding behind closed doors. We will drag you out some day,” Kharge said, prompting disruptions from the treasury benches.

VIDEO | Delhi: "HM responsible for pellet gun use on students, now hiding behind closed doors. We will drag you out some day," says Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge during anti-paper leak debate in Rajya Sabha.



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/ms5QKnM53R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

03:35 pm: During the debate on the anti-paper leak Bill, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge said the Centre should have told the “truth” to the Parliament about the July 20 incidents. Slamming both Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi for their silence, he said students would “teach them a lesson once again” if they continued to remain silent.

03:02 pm: The House witnessed a massive uproar after Kharge alleged that all educational institutions are headed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) people.

02:45 pm: Continuing his attack on the Centre, Kharge said, instead of showing regret for “ordering” violence against students, the Prime Minister made a video with a close angle at midnight because he was “scared.”

VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge demands resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for pellets and lathis used on students protesting on July 20 at Jantar Mantar.



(Source: Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/epzdHcH4EU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

02:43 pm: Kharge said, like the herbal medicine Zinda Tilismath, JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh are appointed by the government to address every problem in the house.

02:42 pm: Leader of the House JP Nadda calls for the removal of unparliamentary words used by Kharge.

02:41 pm: Kharge’s comments trigger uproar in the House.

02:40 pm: “We were ashamed to see the country’s youth injured so severely, but don’t know if they (Centre) were,” said Kharge describing the injuries sustained by students following the July 20 protests.

02:36 pm: Kharge commented on Home Minister Amit Shah’s silence on the police brutality, asking, “Did someone stitch his mouth? He keeps roaming around everywhere, but he does not show his face here.”

02:33 pm: “The youth had to come on the streets to express their displeasure with the system. The PM was scared to see Rahul Gandhi stage a protest outside his residence. These were the reasons why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned,” said Kharge.

02:28 pm: Mallikarjun Kharge opened his address with, “Paper churane wale bachte rahe, mehnat karne wale pitate rahe, ye kaisa nyay, yeh kaisi reet, gunagar haste rahe, masoom siskate rahe” (Those who stole the papers kept getting away, while the hardworking ones bore the brunt; what kind of justice, what kind of norm is this, the guilty kept laughing, while the innocent kept sobbing).”

He said that fast-track courts-like provisions will not result in any difference, adding that the real impact will be seen in how the government decides to hold the exams in the first place.

02:25 pm: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge begins address.

02:22 pm: Speaker CP Radhakrishnan urges members of the Rajya Sabha to let ministers speak without interruptions. “I request Members from both sides of the House that there are many eloquent speakers on either side. Please let them speak. Kindly refrain from making a running commentary. That will make for a more fruitful discussion.”

"I draw your attention to Rules 235 and 238 of the Rules of Procedure. Hon'ble Members are requested to adhere to these rules while being present in the Chamber or during their speeches.



I request Members from both sides of the House that there are many eloquent speakers on… pic.twitter.com/09V4BLJSEc — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) July 30, 2026

02:12 pm: After the Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed, MoS and Union Minister Jitendra Singh took the floor amid sloganeering from the opposition benches who were heard shouting, “You are the protectors of paper-leak mafia.”

02:00 pm: MoS Dr Jitendra Singh moves the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the House.

12:59 pm: House adjourned to meet at 2 pm.

12: 33 pm: Rajya Sabha takes up question hour.

12:20 pm: Following the walkout, Leader of the House and Union Minister JP Nadda said that since the beginning of the Monsoon Session, the opposition’s conduct has been negative. “Since the session began, their sole focus has been on disrupting the proceedings of the House and preventing the House from functioning,” he said.

12:10 pm: Opposition parties led by Congress staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after their demand for Amit Shah’s statement on police brutality against students was rejected.

Promptly after listed papers were laid on the table of the Upper House, Opposition MPs raised slogans asking Shah to come to the House and explain the “excessive” police force on students. However, after their demands were declined, the opposition walked out.