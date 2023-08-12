Where is Ranveer Singh’s ‘RARKPK’ bungalow located? Find out here

Mumbai: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ directed by Karan Johar, elicited a wide range of reactions from audiences. The film exuded the trademark opulence of a Karan Johar masterpiece, starring the dynamic duo Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, as well as eminent stars like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Among the film’s glitz and grandeur, one element that captivated everyone’s attention was Ranveer Singh’s character, ‘Rocky Randhawa.’

A beautiful wonder

The opulent mansion portrayed as Rocky Randhawa’s refuge is none other than “The Gaur Mulberry Mansions,” which is tucked away in Sector 1 of Greater Noida, contrary to rumours of foreign locations. This opulent haven consists of 90 farmhouses, each measuring 35,000 square feet. The architectural elegance is reminiscent of the iconic United States Capitol building, and the interiors feature regal furnishings, exquisite artefacts, resplendent chandeliers, and verdant surroundings.

The Mysterious Gaur Mulberry Mansions cost

The mystery surrounding the mansion’s price adds to its allure, with reports implying a figure in the ‘crores.’ Despite the secrecy, the official website of the property provides an enticing glimpse into this architectural marvel.

While ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ continues to captivate audiences, the real star may be the Gaur Mulberry Mansions themselves. This opulent abode, a testament to grandeur and artistic finesse, stands proudly in Greater Noida, beckoning admirers into a world of regal magnificence.