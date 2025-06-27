Hyderabad: Veteran actress Rekha gave Bollywood one of its most iconic films, Umrao Jaan back in 1981. And now, after more than four decades, the cult classic has returned to the big screen, restored in breathtaking 4K by the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, Umrao Jaan is based on Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada and tells the story of a Lucknowi courtesan and poetess who rises to fame amidst emotional turmoil and timeless poetry. Rekha’s performance in the film is still remembered as one of her career-best.

In Hyderabad, the film is playing only in select theatres for a limited time. Here’s the list of screens showcasing this gem:

Umrao Jaan re-release in Hyderabad

Inox: GSM Mall, Miyapur

Inox: Sattva Necklace Mall, Kavadiguda

PVR: Musarambagh

Inox: Prism Mall, Gachibowli

PVR: Central Mall, Punjagutta

Talking about the ticket prices — recliner seats are priced at Rs 250, while classic ones are being sold at Rs 150.

The film was re-released with a grand screening on June 26, 2025, in Mumbai. The red carpet was a star-studded affair, but all eyes were on Rekha who turned heads recreating her iconic Umrao Jaan look in a regal Manish Malhotra creation.

So, are you going to watch Umrao Jaan on the big screen once again? Let the timeless magic of Rekha and ghazals take you back in time!