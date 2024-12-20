Which Indian movie sold most tickets in 2024? BMS reveals

Hyderabad: The year 2024 was packed with blockbuster films like Fighter, Stree 2, Singham Again, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But it was Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule that stole the spotlight. According to BookMyShow’s #BookMyShowThrowback report, it was the most-watched movie of the year, with 10.8 lakh solo viewers.

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film has been a massive success at the box office, crossing Rs. 1,000 crore in India. Fans praised its engaging story, powerful performances, and Allu Arjun’s iconic portrayal of Pushpa Raj.

Pushpa 2

A Record-Breaking Day

November 1, 2024, was the year’s busiest day for cinema, with 2.3 million tickets sold in just 24 hours. Nostalgia also brought audiences to theaters, with re-releases of classics like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu.

Live Events and Music Tourism

BookMyShow hosted over 30,000 live events in 2024, with a remarkable 18% growth in attendance. Big names like Coldplay, Nick Jonas, and Maroon 5 performed in India, drawing fans from across the country. Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert was especially popular, with fans traveling from over 500 cities.

The year also saw a rise in solo event attendance, with 8.87 lakh fans enjoying movies and live shows independently. Streaming gained momentum, with BookMyShow Stream recording over 1 lakh hours of content watched.