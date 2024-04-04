Who consumes most water in Hyderabad amid looming crisis?

Hyderabad: As water crisis loom large over Hyderabad, it has been found that beer manufacturers, soft drink makers, and Hyderabad airport are among the top water consumers, alongside defense organisations, a national English daily has revealed.

The reports suggested that the Military Engineering Services alone pay an annual bill of Rs 4.2 crore for water, which is followed by the Railways with Rs 3.7 crore.

Mission Bhagirathi, MES, Ordinance Factory, Cantonment Board, South Central Railway, United Breweries LTD, Hyderabad International Airport, Nuclear Fuel Complex, Air Force Academy, Defense Metallurgical Research Lab, Singapore Town Ship, Police Department, and Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverage Limited are among the top 13 consumers of water within Hyderabad and its vicinity.

In addition, the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, HAL, CRPF, BHEL, Osmania University, Gandhi Hospital, and Dairy Development Corporation are also among the top payers of water consumption.

The report further revealed that United Breweries pays Rs 1.4 crore, while Coca-Cola pays Rs 1 crore. While other beer companies also rank among the top consumers.

Crown, SABMiller, Carlsberg, and United Breweries are the main breweries located near Sangareddy that manufacture beer and supply it to the Telangana State Beverages Corporation.

“Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board earns a total of Rs 100 crore through water supply, with the majority coming from bulk consumers,” the report said, adding, “due to the free 20,000-litres water supply for domestic purposes, HMWSSB offers a rebate of Rs 20 crore, which the government has to reimburse.”

On an average, the city needs over 200 crore liters of water supply daily.

“Regarding beer companies, Manjeera water is supplied as they are located en route from Medak to Hyderabad. Mission Bhageeratha water is supplied to the surrounding villages,” the report quoted Director of Revenue VL Praveen Kumar of HMWS&SB.

Managing Director C Sudharshan Reddy said, “The city’s water resources are sufficient that we can supply them until August. Bulk consumers are billed commercially. After assessing the situation, we may advise large consumers to be cautious in their water usage.”

“Rainfall deficiency has caused a drop in the groundwater table, leading to increased demand for tankers. Currently, at least 30,000 consumers are requesting water tankers, up from 21,000 previously,” he added.