Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been grabbing headlines for multiple reasons. From the viral moment involving Turkish actress Hande Ercel to SRK sharing the stage and photo frames with several international icons, the event kept the internet buzzing.

Apart from the controversies and viral clips, one more name that caught everyone’s attention was Amina Khalil, the elegant woman who shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan at the prestigious awards night, leaving fans curious to know more about her.

So, who is Amina Khalil?

Amina Khalil is a celebrated Egyptian film and television actress known for her powerful and versatile performances. Born in 1988, she studied at The American University in Cairo and later trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. She rose to widespread fame with her breakout role in the hit 2016 series Grand Hotel, also available on Netflix as Secret of the Nile.

Beyond acting, Amina is also a strong advocate for women’s rights and was appointed an honorary goodwill ambassador for UNFPA Egypt in 2021. She is known for choosing roles that address important social issues, including mental health and female independence.

Amina Khalil enjoys massive popularity on social media with 5.1 million followers on Instagram. She is married to professional photographer Ahmed Zaatar.

