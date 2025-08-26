Who is Farhana Bhatt? actress making waves in Bigg Boss 19

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 began with high hopes, bringing stars, creators, and actors together in one house. On the very first day, there was a big twist. Contestants had to vote for one person who they thought did not deserve to stay. Most of them chose Kashmiri actress Farhana Bhatt. They called her arrogant and said she had negative energy.

Singer Amaal Mallik and actress Kunickaa Sadanand also spoke against her. Farhana was announced as the first person to leave. But Bigg Boss gave a shock. Instead of going home, she was sent to the Secret Room, where she can watch the house and return with an advantage.

Who is Farhana Bhatt ?

Farhana Bhatt was born on March 15, 1997, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Her father left the family when she was a baby. She grew up in a strict home where girls faced many rules. Wearing jeans or stepping out without a dupatta caused problems. Still, her mother and grandfather gave her strength. They supported her dream of acting. Even when people spread false stories and attacked her, Farhana did not give up.

Education and Acting Career

Farhana studied Mass Communication and Journalism at Government College for Women, Srinagar. Later, she trained in acting at Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares in Mumbai. She began her career with Sunshine Music Tours & Travels (2016). She got noticed in Laila Majnu (2018) as Rabiya and later appeared in Notebook (2019). Her recent works include The Country of Blind (2023), The Freelancer (2023), and India’s Brave Chapter 2 (2024).

Farhana is also a gold medalist and five-time national champion in Taekwondo. She is a self-taught dancer too. She inspires Kashmiri youth to follow their dreams and not stop because of society’s rules.