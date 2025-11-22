Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is inching closer to its grand finale, and with just two weeks left after week 13, discussions about the top contenders are at an all-time high. Fans, celebrities and viewers are all debating who has the strongest chance to secure a spot in the top 5 and ultimately lift the trophy.

Amid the growing excitement, filmmaker and occasional Bigg Boss host Farah Khan dropped a subtle hint about the potential winner of this season. During a recent conversation on her podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Farah was asked to share her pick for the Bigg Boss 19 title.

Bigg Boss 19 winner name 2025

Recalling how her prediction of Karanveer Mehra’s win last season surprisingly became true Farah said, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this. I am very close to Bigg Boss and often go there to host, so I don’t want to influence anything.”

She then added, “I think this time it is becoming Gaurav Khanna’s show. Everyone is attacking him, yet he is handling himself very well. He’s not using any abusive language. He’s playing with dignity, and people can see that. Meanwhile, others are getting quite toxic and the more toxic it gets, the more entertaining it becomes.”

Farah Khan Declared BB 19 As Gaurav Khanna Show In Her Latest Interview She Said,Last Year When I Went To BB,I Declared BB 18 As Karanveer Mehra Show & He Won It This Time This BB Is Gaurav Khanna Show Because The Game Revolves Around Him🥹#GauravKhanna • #BiggBoss19 • #BB19 pic.twitter.com/gnr82EniI8 — 𝓐𓄂 (@Advik_Verse) November 21, 2025

Kunickaa Sadanand evicted

In another major update, Kunickaa Sadanand has been evicted, officially paving the way for the top 8 contestants of Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Malti Chahar and Shehbaz Badesha.

With Gaurav Khanna emerging as a strong favourite, the question now is: Will he really take home the Bigg Boss 19 trophy?

What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments!