Who is Isha Rikhi? Badshah’s ex-wife and Bigg Boss 20 contestant

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have announced their separation, just five months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in March 2026. The couple shared matching statements on their Instagram Stories, saying they had “mutually decided to part ways” and requesting everyone to respect their privacy.

They also made it clear that the statement would be their only comment on the matter and urged people to avoid speculation about their relationship.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s divorce statement

Badshah’s note read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

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Bigg Boss 20 participation

Amid the news, Isha Rikhi has also been making headlines as one of the confirmed contestants of Salman Khan’s much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 20, which is set to premiere on September 6. According to insiders, including creator and former journalist Jeevika Singh, Isha will be entering the show.

Also Read Meet two new female contestants reportedly entering Bigg Boss 20

So, who is Isha Rikhi?

Born on September 9, 1993, she began her career as a model before making her acting debut in Punjabi cinema with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De alongside Sippy Gill. She went on to feature in films including Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt!! and Ardaas, before making her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018.

Isha Rikhi has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Isha Rikhi and Badshah reportedly met through mutual friends at a party and were in a relationship for several years before getting married. The couple largely kept their relationship private, with their wedding coming to light in March after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from their intimate ceremony.

Isha later confirmed the marriage herself during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session in June.

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter.

Now, following her separation from Badshah, Isha’s entry into Bigg Boss 20 is expected to bring a new level of public attention to the actor.

Are you excited to see Isha Rikhi in the Bigg Boss house?