Who is Keerthy Suresh’s alleged husband-to-be? Name and photo

Hyderabad: Keerthy Suresh, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actresses, is reportedly set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a beautiful destination wedding in Goa this December. Keerthy, known for movies like Mahanati and Dasara, is making her Bollywood debut this year in Baby John with Varun Dhawan.

Keerthy Suresh And Love Story

Keerthy and Antony’s love story began when they were teenagers in school. They have been together for 15 years, keeping their relationship private. Antony is said to be a businessman based in Dubai and owns a luxury resort chain in Kerala. Despite dating for so long, the couple rarely appears together in public or shares pictures on social media.

According to reports, the wedding will take place in Goa from December 9 to 11, with the ceremony on December 11. It will be a small, private event with family and close friends. However, several big stars, including Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Chiranjeevi, and Nani, are expected to attend, making it a star-studded celebration.

Keerthy has kept her personal life under wraps despite being in the public eye. Last year, she joked about revealing her “mystery man” at the right time. It seems Antony is the one.

Keerthy’s acting journey has been remarkable, starting as a child artist and earning a National Award for Mahanati. With her wedding news adding to her achievements, fans are thrilled to see this new chapter in her life unfold.

As the big day approaches, fans eagerly await more details about Keerthy’s special day.