Who is the most favourite celebrity of Bollywood paparazzi?

Recently, Varinder held a Q&A session on Reddit, engaging with Bollywood fans and providing insights into the world of celebrity paparazzi

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 20th June 2024 6:26 pm IST
Mumbai: Varinder Chawla has become a household name in Bollywood, synonymous with the glitz and glamour of celebrity culture. As one of the most renowned celebrity paparazzi in the industry, Varinder has built a reputation for capturing exclusive photos and videos of stars at events, outside airports, and in everyday life. Paparazzi, often referred to as “paps,” wait for hours to get that perfect shot, and Chawla’s dedication to his craft is evident in his prolific output.

Recently, Varinder held a Q&A session on Reddit, engaging with Bollywood fans and providing insights into the world of celebrity paparazzi. Among the many questions, one stood out and garnered significant attention: “Who is the most favourite celeb of paparazzi?” To this, Varinder responded, “Sara Ali Khan.”

Sara Ali Khan: The Paparazzi’s Favourite 

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has captured the hearts of both fans and the media since her debut. Known for her down-to-earth personality, stylish appearance, and fitness enthusiasm, Sara has become a favorite among paparazzi. Her friendly demeanor and positive interactions with the media make her a joy to photograph, and she is often spotted in her sporty looks with energy and charm.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan is now all set to share screen space for the first time with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.  Sara will be also seen in ‘Metro…In Dino’.

