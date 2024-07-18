Who is the most trending contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 has taken the internet by storm, and amidst the buzz and drama, one contestant is emerging as the most popular among viewers and fans alike. Can you guess the name?

He is none other than Lovekesh Kataria aka Love Kataria. The YouTuber, who is a best friend of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, has been trending on social media platforms especially X (formerly known as Twitter) for various reasons.

X has been ablaze with discussions about Love Kataria with hashtags like #LuvKataria, #LovekeshIsTheBoss trending big time and fan pages dedicated to him have been supporting his every move. Whether it’s his strategic gameplay, heartfelt interactions with fellow housemates, or fights with other contestants, Lovekesh has consistently kept viewers glued to their screens.

His latest fight with Sai Ketan Rao is making a lot of headlines.

While some viewers of BB OTT 3 attribute Love’s popularity and fanbase to their association with Elvish Yadav, many argue that he has been carving out his own path and making a distinct mark independently on the show.

Whether through alliances or solo endeavors, Lovekesh continues to prove their mettle and many feel that he will reach finale for sure.

What do you about Lovekesh Kataria's game in Bigg Boss OTT 3?