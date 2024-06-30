Who rules Instagram in India? The Top 10 accounts

Mumbai: In India, the entertainment and sports sectors, especially Bollywood and cricket, dominate the social media landscape. The country’s fervent admiration for these industries is reflected in the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts, which are all held by Bollywood stars and cricketers.

Let’s explore the top 10 most-followed Instagram accounts in India and discover more about these celebrated personalities.

Top Ten Most-Followed Instagram Accounts in India

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli leads as the most-followed Indian celebrity on Instagram. Known worldwide as a cricket superstar, Kohli’s Instagram account showcases his personal and professional life. He endorses major brands like Puma, Audi, and MRF and owns a fashion label, Wrogn, along with a fitness chain, Chisel.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is the most-followed Indian actor on Instagram. After winning the Miss World title in 2000, she has built a successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood. She is one of the highest-paid actresses globally and frequently shares updates about her work and personal life.

3. Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a significant political figure with a vast social media following. His Instagram account highlights his political activities, public speeches, and interactions with global leaders. Modi’s income includes his salary as the Prime Minister, investments, and pension funds from his time as a government official.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor ranks high among India’s most-followed Instagram personalities. As a beloved actress known for hits like “Stree,” she endorses various brands such as MyGlamm, AJIO, Power Gummies, and Clovia. Her account offers a mix of professional updates and personal moments.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, coming from a family of filmmakers, has had a successful acting career since her debut in 2012. She has ventured into film production and business, including her clothing line Ed-a-Mamma and investments in brands like Nykaa and Phool.Co. Alia’s endorsements include prestigious names like Gucci, Make My Trip, and Manyavar.

6. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif started her modeling career at 14 and has acted in around 60 movies, including popular titles like “Namastey London” and “Dhoom 3.” She is also known for her philanthropic efforts and endorses brands like Lenskart, Kalyan Jewelers, and Reebok. Her beauty line, Kay Beauty, is a joint venture with Nykaa.

7. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was a state-level badminton player before becoming an actress. She is now one of India’s highest-paid actresses, with endorsements from brands like Louis Vuitton, Jio, and Adidas. Recently, she launched her self-care brand, 82°E.

8. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of Bollywood’s most in-demand playback singers, known for delivering numerous hits in recent years. She started as a contestant on “Indian Idol” and later became a judge on the same show. Her Instagram account reflects her inspirational journey from humble beginnings to stardom.

9. Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a young Indian actress with a massive Instagram following. Her acting career, along with endorsements for brands like Longway and Lotus365, has contributed significantly to her popularity.

10. Jacqueline Fernandez

Originally from Sri Lanka, Jacqueline Fernandez has made a name for herself in Bollywood and as a model in India. She was also Miss Universe-Sri Lanka. Fernandez is selective about endorsing animal-friendly products and services, with brands like Lux Cozi and Colombo Jewellery Stores among her endorsements.

These celebrities have captivated millions with their talents and continue to inspire their followers through their engaging Instagram posts.