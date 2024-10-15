Who was Shaban Ahmed, 19-yr-old victim of Gaza tent fire?

Following a devasted Israeli bombardment on tents housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Hospital, Shaban al-Dalou, a 19-year-old student of software engineering at Al-Azhar University in the Gaza Strip has emerged as a poignant symbol of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region.

In the footage that surfaced on social media, Shaban is seen still connected to an IV tube while the flames engulf him and he pleads for help.

Shaban and his family were forcibly evicted last year when the Israeli forces demolished his house and set up a tent in the hospital complex.

Israeli forces attacked tents housing displaced Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the city of Deir el-Balah in central Gaza in the early hours of Monday, October 14, causing a fire that killed four people and wounded at least 70.

Videos that surfaced in the aftermath of the attack, show several tents engulfed in fire. In the scene of chaos and despair, many civilians are unable to escape the flames as their families watch helplessly running about, screaming for help.

The incident sparked outrage across the globe and sorrow, with people highlighting the dire circumstances faced by many in Gaza due to Israel’s constant aggression.

Shaban’s brother witnessed the distressing incident in which he also lost his mother.

19-yr-old’s Academic achievements

Shaban started his studies in September 2023 and achieved a remarkable academic performance obtaining a grade percentage of 93.18 percent, ranking among the top ten in his class. He marvelled at not only his academics but also his religious proficiency in memorizing the Quran.

Just days before the bombing, he expressed pride in his academic accomplishments while sharing his experiences from a tent, where he had to travel 30 kilometres daily to access internet connectivity for his studies.

Shaban’s viral chat

Sha’ban’s brother said he survived a previous bombing of a mosque that killed 20 civilians. Shaban was under treatment for his injuries when the Israeli warplanes bombarded the hospital.

Shaban al-Dalou’s chats have gone viral, revealing his traumatic experiences as a survivor, he wrote:

“Salam guys how it’s going. Yesterday they bombed in front of Al-Aqsa Hospital and I was there sleeping. I saw death in my eyes. They took me out of the rubble; I was unconscious, bleeding, injured—all like a dream. I’m injured in my head; I got 11 stitches behind my ear. If it was stronger, I’d be dead by now. I’ve also got an injury in my lung; till now, it really hurts so much.”

After his death, people from all over the world extended their condolences with many regretting the loss of a talented youth. The activists have criticized the act of Israeli violence and called attention to the plight of Palestinians living under siege.

Sha’ban Al-Dalou, the 19-year-old who was burned alive by Israel in his tent on the grounds of a hospital in Gaza



He had become a software engineering student at Al-Azhar University in September 2023 and had memorised the Quran



He screamed for help as he lay dying in the… pic.twitter.com/c2xgq7PDgr — Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) October 15, 2024

The Gaza health ministry predicts an increase in the death toll due to the fear of dozens of displaced Palestinians being killed.

This is the seventh such attack on the Al-Aqsa Hospital compound, according to the Palestinian government media office in Gaza.

Israeli forces have killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 220 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 42,289, with more than 98,684 wounded and at least 10,000 still missing since October 7, 2023.