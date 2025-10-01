Hyderabad: Bobby Deol, the Bollywood actor who once ruled the late ’90s and early 2000s with blockbuster hits like Soldier, Gupt, and Ajnabee, enjoyed massive stardom and craze among fans. But as the industry changed, his career slowed down and he took a long break from films. After years away from the spotlight, Bobby made a powerful comeback with Animal (2023), where his role as Abrar Haque won huge praise and restored the Deol family’s reputation on the big screen.

Missing an Iconic Film

What many may not know is that Bobby Deol was the original choice for one of Bollywood’s most beloved romantic dramas, Jab We Met (2007). Speaking about the experience, Bobby revealed, “I was bowled over after watching a rough cut of Socha Na Tha and told Imtiaz Ali I wanted to work with him no matter what. He had already written the script of Jab We Met, then titled Geet. I tried to pitch it to producers and actresses.

Kareena sweetly heard it but said no at the time, and Preity Zinta could only commit after six months. The same producers who had rejected the project later signed Imtiaz, cast Kareena, and brought Shahid Kapoor on board. I was heartbroken because I thought the role was mine.”

Even though he was deeply hurt, Bobby holds no bitterness. “I have nothing against Imtiaz. He is one of the most talented directors in the industry. At that moment, he had to make choices. It was not meant to be,” he added.

Jab We Met went on to become a cult classic, remembered for Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic chemistry, while Bobby Deol found his destiny years later with his remarkable comeback.