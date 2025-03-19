Who was the first choice for Lagaan before Aamir Khan?

Mumbai: Sometimes, actors reject movies that later become huge hits. This has happened many times in Bollywood. One such case is Lagaan, a film that became a classic but was first rejected by top actors, including Shah Rukh Khan. Let’s find out more.

Shah Rukh Khan Was the First Choice

Director Ashutosh Gowariker first offered the role of Bhuvan to Shah Rukh Khan. However, SRK said no for reasons unknown. The role was then offered to Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan, but they also rejected it. Finally, Aamir Khan accepted the role, and the rest is history.

In a recent interview, Yashpal Sharma, who portrayed the character of Lakha, unveiled some fascinating behind-the-scenes details about the making of the 2001 classic.

Speaking with Friday Talkies, Yashpal shared: “I have heard he (Ashutosh) had this script for a very long time. He had even approached Shah Rukh Khan for the project, but apparently he wasn’t convinced with the script. He then approached Hrithik Roshan for the film, but he too declined it.”

Aamir Khan Decides to Produce

Even Aamir Khan was not sure about the film at first. He thought the idea of villagers playing cricket against the British was strange. But after hearing the full story, he changed his mind. No producer wanted to fund the film, so Aamir decided to produce it himself. This was the start of Aamir Khan Productions.

The film had a great cast, including Gracy Singh, Raghubir Yadav, Rachel Shelley, and Paul Blackthorne. It was filmed in a remote village in Bhuj, Gujarat. The cast and crew faced extreme weather, but their hard work made Lagaan a masterpiece.

Success at the Box Office

Lagaan released in 2001, the same day as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Despite the competition, Lagaan was a success, earning Rs. 65 crore worldwide. It was also nominated for an Oscar and won eight National Film Awards.

Lagaan Returns to Theaters

In 2024, Lagaan was re-released for The Aamir Khan Film Festival. Even after 24 years, it remains a legendary film. Imagine how different it would have been if Shah Rukh Khan had accepted the role!