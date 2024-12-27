Who was the first choice for Raj in DDLJ? No, not Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is a film that has defined romance for generations. Released in 1995, it turned Shah Rukh Khan into the ‘King of Romance’ and gave Bollywood one of its most iconic love stories. But here’s a surprise—Shah Rukh wasn’t the first choice for Raj Malhotra.

Tom Cruise as Raj?

Director Aditya Chopra originally wanted DDLJ to be a love story between an American man and an Indian woman. His dream cast for Raj? Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. However, Yash Chopra, Aditya’s father and a legendary filmmaker, felt it was better to keep the characters Indian, specifically NRIs. This change made the story more relatable for Indian audiences.

Why Shah Rukh Khan?

Tom Cruise wasn’t cast because his fee was far too high. At $8 million, it would have taken up almost the entire budget of the film. Aditya then approached Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan, but they declined. When Shah Rukh Khan was offered the role, he hesitated, as he was known for playing villains at the time. Aditya convinced him by saying he could only become a superstar if he played a romantic hero. Shah Rukh finally agreed, and the rest is history.

Kajol, who played Simran, was always the first choice, and her chemistry with Shah Rukh became the heart of the movie. Together, they created a love story that continues to be celebrated.

DDLJ became a massive hit, earning over Rs. 102.5 crores. It’s still running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir, making it the longest-running film in Indian cinema.