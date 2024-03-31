Who will Asaduddin Owaisi likely back during Lok Sabha polls?

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, many are curious to know whom Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to back.

In the recently held Telangana Assembly polls, AIMIM supported the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, the party failed to retain government in the state.

Too early to clarify stance, says Asaduddin Owaisi

In an interview with the media, he mentioned that it is too early to clarify his party’s stance. He urged people to vote wisely to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Although AIMIM chief has not made anything clear, there is a possibility that the party may support the Revanth Reddy-led Congress.

Number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats, and the main parties contesting in the polls are Congress, BRS, and BJP.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2019, BRS secured nine seats, while BJP and Congress won four and three parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency in the polls.

Here is the list of constituencies, winning candidates, and their parties:

Constituencies Winning candidates Party Adilabad (ST) Soyam Bapu Rao BJP Peddapalli (SC) Venkatesh N. Borlakunta BRS Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind BJP Zahirabad B. B. Patil BRS Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy BRS Malkajgiri Revanth Reddy INC Secunderabad G. Kishan Reddy BJP Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Chevella G. Ranjith Reddy BRS Mahabubnagar Manne Srinivas Reddy BRS Nagarkurnool (SC) P. Ramulu BRS Nalgonda N. Uttam Kumar Reddy INC Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy INC Warangal (SC) Pasunuri Dayakar BRS Mahabubabad (ST) Malothu Kavitha BRS Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao BRS

Polls in Telangana

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the Gazette Notification will be issued on April 18, and the last date for making nominations is April 25.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 26, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by April 29.

While the polls in the state will be held on May 13, counting will take place on June 4, 2024.