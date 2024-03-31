Who will Asaduddin Owaisi likely back during Lok Sabha polls?

Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo/ ANI)

Hyderabad: As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, many are curious to know whom Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to back.

In the recently held Telangana Assembly polls, AIMIM supported the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). However, the party failed to retain government in the state.

Too early to clarify stance, says Asaduddin Owaisi

In an interview with the media, he mentioned that it is too early to clarify his party’s stance. He urged people to vote wisely to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Although AIMIM chief has not made anything clear, there is a possibility that the party may support the Revanth Reddy-led Congress.

Number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats, and the main parties contesting in the polls are Congress, BRS, and BJP.

In the previous Lok Sabha polls held in 2019, BRS secured nine seats, while BJP and Congress won four and three parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi retained the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency in the polls.

Here is the list of constituencies, winning candidates, and their parties:

ConstituenciesWinning candidatesParty
Adilabad (ST)Soyam Bapu RaoBJP
Peddapalli (SC)Venkatesh N. BorlakuntaBRS
KarimnagarBandi Sanjay KumarBJP
NizamabadDharmapuri ArvindBJP
ZahirabadB. B. PatilBRS
MedakKotha Prabhakar ReddyBRS
MalkajgiriRevanth ReddyINC
SecunderabadG. Kishan ReddyBJP
HyderabadAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIM
ChevellaG. Ranjith ReddyBRS
MahabubnagarManne Srinivas ReddyBRS
Nagarkurnool (SC)P. RamuluBRS
NalgondaN. Uttam Kumar ReddyINC
BhongirKomatireddy Venkat ReddyINC
Warangal (SC)Pasunuri DayakarBRS
Mahabubabad (ST)Malothu KavithaBRS
KhammamNama Nageswara RaoBRS

Polls in Telangana

As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India, the Gazette Notification will be issued on April 18, and the last date for making nominations is April 25.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on April 26, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by April 29.

While the polls in the state will be held on May 13, counting will take place on June 4, 2024.

