Who will be the new IT minister of Telangana?

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, who is credited with IT boom in Hyderabad, is now to being replaced. Revanth Reddy will take charge as the CM of Telangana on December 7 at 1.04 PM, along with the new cabinet.

As opinions surface on cabinet candidacy, many observers believe that Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, or one of the Komatireddy brothers will take charge of the ministry.

There are a other high-profile aspirants including Sridhar Babu, Madan Mohan Rao and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who are also in the race for the IT ministry and Revanth is now tasked with picking one.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy who served as Minister for Information Technology, Sports, Youth, Communications in YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s cabinet in 2009, or Madan Mohan Rao, who graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2017.

I see no other option than @MadanMohanINC as the next IT minister of Telangana, he has unmatched experience of being CEO of global company with presence in 15+ countries. He can take Hyd n TG to the next level @RahulGandhi @kharge @CongressParty and @Manikrao_INC (2/2) — Praveen Boinapalli (@pboinapalli) December 6, 2023

For the financial year 2023, Hyderabad recorded IT exports worth Rs 2.41 lakh crores, the highest so far, all thanks to KT Rama Rao, who took forward the IT wave envisaged by former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu in 2004.

Netizens are pouring their hearts with gratitude for former IT minister KT Rama Rao and are hoping for someone akin to take charge of the ministry.