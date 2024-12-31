Who will be the TOP 4 finalists of Bigg Boss 18? Kangana reveals

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 18 inches closer to its grand finale, slated for January 19, fans are on the edge of their seats anticipating who will lift the coveted trophy. With just three weeks to go, the competition among the remaining 10 contestants has intensified.

In an exciting twist during the New Year 2025 celebrations tonight, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen gracing the Bigg Boss house to promote her upcoming movie Emergency. The shoot happened last night and Kangana has spilled the beans on the top 4 contestants of the season.

Bigg Boss 18 – New Year Celebration Special



Guest List:

☆ Kangana Ranaut

☆ Bharti Singh

☆ Karan Kundrra

☆ Munawar Faruqui

☆ Abhishek Kumar

☆ Samarth Jurel — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2024

Bigg Boss 18 Top 4

1. Karanveer Mehra

2. Vivian Dsena

3. Eisha Singh

4. Chum Darang

Fans have taken to social media to express their views on this revelation. While many agree with the inclusion of Karanveer, Vivian, and Chum in the Top-4, Eisha Singh’s spot has sparked debates. Some viewers believe that contestants like Avinash Mishra or Rajat Dalal are more deserving of a place in the finale race than Eisha.

Kangana’s revelation has left fans speculating whether this list is a major hint or if Bigg Boss, known for its unpredictable twists, will deliver another surprise. With emotions running high, only time will tell who secures a spot in the finale and ultimately claims the trophy.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as Bigg Boss 18 gears up for its thrilling conclusion!