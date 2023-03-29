Whole country is looking towards KCR’s visionary leadership: Dasoju Sravan

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan said that whole country is looking towards CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s visionary leadership and people from other states are demanding their governments to introduce the schemes being implemented by KCR Sarkar in their states. He stressed that TRS has been transformed into BRS only to fulfil the aspirations of people of all states in India and not for narrow political reasons.

Dr Dasoju Sravan, who is also BRS Hyderabad district incharge, urged party cadres to inform and inspire every family in Telangana about the unprecedented development work done by CM KCR, to ensure a hattrick victory for pink party in Telangana.

“CM KCR has introduced so many welfare schemes that every family in Telangana has been benefited by government schemes one way or another. Increasing old age pension amount to Rs 2016, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, Kalyanalakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, double bedroom houses, distribution of sheep and cattle to Yadava community, Kanti Velugu and the list goes on. No other CM in any state has introduced so many schemes. As a result once drought-hit Telangana has turned into a prosperous state today,” said Dr Dasoju Sravan speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelan in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

“Impressed by KCR’s welfare schemes and people friendly governance, people from other states are also looking towards KCR and demanding their governments to implement Telangana schemes in their states. Only to fulfil the aspirations of people of all states KCR has transformed TRS into BRS,” stressed Dr Dasoju Sravan urging people to support BRS.

Dr Dasoju Sravan appealed to BRS cadres to reach out to every home and every voter to ensure that the visionary work done by KCR is continued in Telangana and spread all over India.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagendar, Somajiguda corporator Vanam Sangeeta Srinivas Yadav and other leaders were present on the occasion.