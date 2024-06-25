Why did Pak actress Mehwish Hayat refuse to work in Bollywood?

Islamabad: Mehwish Hayat, the daughter of famous 1980s television actress Rukhsar Hayat, is one of the top Pakistani actresses today. She enjoys a massive fan following not only in Pakistan but also in India. Some of her well-known works include Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Dillagi, Miss Marvel, and London Nahi Jaunga.

While many Pakistani stars have tried their hand at Bollywood before the closure of borders, Mehwish Hayat is one actress who has refused to work in the Hindi film industry. She was offered roles such as Huma Qureshi’s character in Dedh Ishqiya and Aishwarya Rai’s character in Fanney Khan, but she turned them down and now we know the reason behind this.

Mehwish Hayat Reveals The Reason

Recently, Mehwish appeared as a guest on Nashpati Prime, where she explained her reasons for declining these Bollywood offers. She highlighted how fortunate she felt to receive such offers but chose to stay in Pakistan.

Mehwish said, “Luckily, I have been blessed to be part of the revival of Pakistani cinema from the beginning. I’ve worked with Nabeel, I’ve worked with Nadeem, and seeing the love people showed for our films, and how great those films were, made me feel I don’t need to go elsewhere to prove myself. I am appreciated in my own country, where actors receive the respect they deserve.”

“I prefer to play on my home ground, play well, and enjoy,” she added.

Watch her interview below.