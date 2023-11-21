Why police advises against accepting stranger friend requests on Facebook?

Police also cautioned people against sharing their OTPs with others.

Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Police have advised people not to accept Facebook friend requests from unknown individuals. This advisory extends to other social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

Amid a rise in complaints of extortion involving money, where individuals are trapped by the display of obscenity on Facebook or WhatsApp video calls, Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar has issued these advisories.

He also cautioned people against sharing their OTPs with others.

Recently, an independent candidate contesting Telangana Assembly polls from Nizamabad Urban constituency allegedly died by suicide due to a sextortion attempt by fraudsters.

Due to attempts of sextortion and other cyber frauds, the police urge people not to accept Facebook friend requests from unknown individuals.

Despite all precautions, if anyone becomes a victim of cyber fraud, the cybercrime toll-free number 1930 can be dialed, or a complaint can be lodged online (click here).

