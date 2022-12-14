Why don’t we stop our trade with China, asks Delhi CM Kejriwal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "unilaterally" change the status quo at Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 14th December 2022 7:39 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Days after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked why doesn’t India stop its trade with China.

He took to Twitter to pose this question in Hindi.

“Why don’t we stop our trade with China? Most of the commodities imported from China are manufactured in India. That way, China will get a lesson, and jobs will come up in India,” Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to “unilaterally” change the status quo at Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

