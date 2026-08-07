‘Why hold city to ransom?’ Delhi HC on Jantar Mantar protests

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday, August 7, questioned keeping Jantar Mantar the designated site for protests and agitation, saying, why should an entire city be “put to ransom” due to demonstrations in the heart of the capital.

“According to me, these things should not happen in the city. But it is the government’s call. Why should the city be put to ransom unnecessarily?” Justice Amit Mahajan remarked orally.

The court was hearing a petition by All India Dalit Christian Rights Protection Committee seeking a direction to Delhi Police to decide its request for permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on August 10 between 10 am and 1 pm.

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After the senior counsel for the petitioner submitted that Delhi Police has not decided on the organisation’s request for permission to protest at Jantar Mantar since July 9, Justice Mahajan observed, “Personally speaking, why should protests happen inside the city?”

Asserting that law and order is domain of the police, Justice Mahajan, nonetheless, asked Delhi Police to decide on the petitioner’s request by Saturday.

The judge said he was not passing any direction on whether permission should be granted or denied, but the petitioner should be informed about the decision of the authorities.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said Independence Day is around the corner and prohibitory orders are in place in the said area.

Supreme Court to decide on Jantar Mantar as protest site

He also informed that the Supreme Court is already considering the issue of having an alternative protest site.

On August 3, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a PIL contending that Jantar Mantar in the heart of the capital is no longer a suitable venue for protests as they cause inconvenience to residents and disrupt essential services.

The petitioner’s counsel said around 75 persons were expected to join the protest, and Delhi Police can even assign an alternative protest venue to them for August 10.

“The Delhi Police shall decide the application and convey its decision by tomorrow,” the court said.

The petitioner is seeking permission to protest peacefully at the Jantar Mantar over their long-standing demand for inclusion of Dalit Christians within the Scheduled Castes framework.

CJP responds

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das reacted to the Delhi High Court’s statement in a post on X saying “HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar! Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate the India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too!”

HANDS OFF our Jantar Mantar!



Before trying to take away our protest site, tell us if you will designate the India Gate where we can exercise our fundamental right to peacefully protest. You took away the India Gate. We will not tolerate taking away of OUR Jantar Mantar too! — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 7, 2026

(With inputs from PTI.)