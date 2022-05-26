Why is Bhadrachalam not part of Ramayan circuit?: Revanth asks PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday in an open letter asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the Bhadrachalam Sri Rama temple, which is also known as Ayodhya of the south, is not part of the Ramayan circuit.

“Not only against the people of Telangana, do you also discriminate against the Gods here?” he asked.

The IRCTC is scheduled to establish the ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’, which will connect India and Nepal for a Ramayana circuit including major spots related with Lord Rama’s life, as part of the government of India’s “Dekho Apna Desh” initiative.

The journey will take 18 days and cover an 8,000-kilometer route that will begin in Delhi and end in Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Varanasi, Nashik, Rameshwaram, and Delhi.

In an open letter to the PM, he demanded answers pertaining to Telangana just in time of the his visit to Hyderabad.

Revanth also remarked that the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and state-ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) do not care about the interests of the state or the problems faced by the farmers and the youth.

Also Read PM Modi lands in Hyderabad, received by state leaders

“Why are you so condescending of the Telangana state, it’s people, the history of struggle and our sacrifices? You have to take back the words you have spoken in the recent parliamentary sessions, and apologise to the people of Telangana,” he said. He also questioned how Modi could ignore the “issue with the Kaleshwaram project,” alleging that from the beginning that there was massive corruption involved in the project’s culmination.

Revanth demanded to know why a university has not been constructed in Telangana for Tribal students as promised in the Andhra Pradesh reorganisation act. “As if this were not enough, the complete closure of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) in Adilabad district and setting it up for auction is not forgivable,” he added.

“In addition to the Centre’s attitude towards the Krishna waters, Telangana has been severely damaged by the game being played by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In this context, the Palamuru-Rangareddy project is the aspiration of the farmers of South Telangana,” said Revanth. He also demanded that the project be recognised by the centre as it provides drinking water to Palamuru, Rangareddy and Nalgonda.

“TPCC’s questions were not answered even when BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Telangana. I hope atleast you answer,” he said addressing PM Modi.

PM Modi is on a 2.5 hour visit to Hyderabad on Thursday to attend the 20th annual day celebration of Indian School of Business (ISB). He will be interacting with and addressing the newly graduated class of 2022 under the Post Graduate Programme, PGP at ISB Hyderabad and Mohali.