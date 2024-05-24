Why is Deepika Padukone staying silent on Kalki 2898 AD?

Mumbai: The most anticipated movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ emerges as an innovation. Directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin. The hype for this magnum opus is palpable, especially with the addition of pan-Indian superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone, a name synonymous with stellar performances and a strong social media presence, has made her debut into Tollywood with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Known for her active engagement in film promotions, Deepika’s unexpected silence regarding the online buzz for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has left fans puzzled and disappointed.

The promotional campaign for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been nothing short of extensive, with the team leaving no stone unturned to create a digital footprint. Yet, Deepika’s silence appears large. The recently unveiled promo featuring ‘Bujji’. Moreover, a noticeable delay of two days was observed before she shared the teaser on her Instagram Story. This deviation from her usual promotional fervor has sparked curiosity about her current stance on the film.

Budget and Cast

“Kalki 2898 AD” is not just another addition to the Indian film industry; it’s made with a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crores. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Disha Patani.