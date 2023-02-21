‘Why no action against Muthalik?’ Bangaloreans protest at DGP office

Two days after Hindutva leader and head of the Sri Ram Sena Pramod Muthalik declared to “provide security and employment to young Hindu men who trap Muslim women and ruin their lives”, Bangaloreans gathered outside the office of Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood protesting against Muthalik. The concerned citizens asked why no action is taken against hate speeches.

A questionnaire addressing the DGP comprising eight questions in English and Kannada was displayed by the protestors and shared on social media concerning hate speech.

“Who is stopping @DgpKarnataka police to comply with SC Guidelines?” – Placards were displayed reminding the senior Karnataka police officer of Supreme Court’s guidelines on hate speech which states that police can take suo motu action against those who incite hate through their speeches.

Questions on women’s safety, in general, were raised. “While Sri Ram sene offers support those who target Muslim Women, How can Women feel safe in the state? What are you going to to about this @DgpKarnataka,” a poster read.

Alt News co-founder and fact checker Mohammed Zubair tweeted about the protest, “DGP & other govt officials very well know where these hate speeches are going on & the districts it’s going on in.. It is the responsibility of DGP to safeguard the citizens of this state & to prevent any kind of violence rising out of this hate speeches”

At an event in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district, he claimed many Hindu women were ‘falling prey’ to ‘love jihad’.

“We are aware of the situation. I want to invite the youth here. If we lose one Hindu girl, we should trap 10 Muslim girls. If you do so, Shri Ram Sene will take responsibility for you and provide every kind of security and employment,” Muthalik said among rousing cheers.

Muthalik had recently announced he would contest the upcoming state Assembly elections from the Karkala segment in the Udupi district.