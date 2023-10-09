Why no by-polls for Maharashtra: Aditya Thackeray asks EC

Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray

Nagpur: Former minister and Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray on Monday asked the Election Commission, which announced poll scheduled for assembly elections in five states, why the commission is not holding the by-polls for two Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Thackeray, who was a minister in Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet, said that the election commission while announcing poll dates for five state assemblies could have also clubbed these two Lok Sabha by polls.

The two Lok Sabha seats in Chandrapur and Pune fell vacant following the deaths of incumbent members of parliament.

Suresh alias Balu Dhanorkar of Congress (Chandrapur) died on May 30 while BJP’s veteran politician Girish Bapat (Pune) died after prolonged illness on March 29, this year.

