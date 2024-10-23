Why no minority representative in Telangana edu commission, MBT asks CM

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreeek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan on Wednesday, October 23 questioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over no Muslim representatives in the state’s education commission.

He accused the chief minister of implementing the agenda of the Rashtrya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alleging that Reddy has appointed 40 people as chairpersons of various commissions in the state out of which only the FEED corporation has a Muslim chairperson.

The MBT spokes person demanded that people from minorities should also be appointed as Vice Chairman or member of Telangana Education Commission and the word minorities should be included in Government Orders 18 and 33.

“Recently two Goverment Orders No18 pertaining to planning department included Backward Classes, SC, ST excluding Muslims from the economically backward survey and GO 33 issued by R&B Department formation of committees to identify families of BC, SC & ST to be recommended as beneficiaries under Indiramma Indlu Scheme,” he said.

In a post on X, Khan lamented that the education commission constituted on October 18 has seven member including the chairperson and not one of them is Muslim. He questioned Reddy, as to how the latter failed to find even a single Muslim scholar worthy of being a member of the commission.

It is to be noted that retired IAS officer Akunuri Mrali has been appointed the chairman of the Telangana education comission which comprises six other member including Prof G Haragopal, Prof K Murali Manohar, Prof K Venkat Narayana, Prof S Shuatha, Sri R Venkat Reddy and K M Sheshadri

— Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 23, 2024

Recently, Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan also wrote a letter to the Telangana chief minister seeking inclusion of minorities in Government Orders 18 and 33. Khan raised concern over the omission of minorities from GO 33 issued on October 11 by the road, transport and buildings department which outlines financial assistance for the construction of houses under the Indiramma Illu housing scheme.

Under GO 18, the government ordered a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, educational, economic, employment, political, and caste survey) of the entire state. The Telangana Backward Classes Commission had decided to carry out the survey coordination with the planning department.