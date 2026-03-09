Mumbai: At a time when cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan were more open, several Pakistani actors received offers from Bollywood filmmakers. While many chose to work in Hindi films and gained recognition, some turned down big opportunities for personal reasons. One such surprising story belongs to Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil, who once declined a major Bollywood film offered by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra.

Yes, you read that right!

Nadia Jamil on turning down the big offer

Nadia Jamil, known for her performances in popular Pakistani dramas such as Behadd and Meri Jaan, recently appeared on Green TV’s Ramadan transmission for Women’s Day. During the conversation, she shared a deeply personal story about motherhood and a crucial moment in her career.

The actress revealed that she had once met the late director Yash Chopra, who offered her a role in the Bollywood classic Veer-Zaara. According to Nadia, the project was almost finalized and she had been seriously considered for the film.

However, at the time, Nadia had just given birth to her first child. Her baby was only three months old, and she found it difficult to step away during those early months of motherhood. Although her family was supportive with her mother even offering to travel with her for the shoot, Nadia ultimately chose to stay back and focus on her newborn.

She shared that she was completely mesmerized by her baby and felt it was more important to spend time with him during those early days. The decision, she said, became a defining moment in her life and career.

About Veer-Zaara

Released in 2004, Veer-Zaara is one of Yash Chopra’s most celebrated romantic dramas. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji and told a cross-border love story between an Indian Air Force officer and a Pakistani woman.

Veer Zaara poster (X)

The story follows Veer, who sacrifices his freedom and spends 22 years in prison to protect Zaara’s honour, until a young lawyer eventually uncovers the truth behind his sacrifice. Over the years, the film has remained a timeless classic, remembered for its emotional storytelling, music, and message of love beyond borders.

Nadia Jamil’s revelation about turning down the film has now surprised many fans, offering a rare glimpse into the choices actors sometimes make between career opportunities and personal life.