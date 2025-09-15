Hyderabad: When Baahubali hit the screens in 2015, it created a wave like never before. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film became a true pan-India blockbuster. It not only broke language barriers but also changed the way Indian cinema was seen worldwide. Baahubali: The Beginning collected over Rs. 650 crore, and its sequel went on to create history with record-breaking collections. The film’s scale, visuals, and storytelling placed it in a league of its own.

One of the Most Expensive Films of Its Time

Making Baahubali was no small task. With huge sets, costumes, and visual effects, it was one of the costliest films made in India during that period. Yet, despite the massive budget, the makers found ways to cut costs and ensure every rupee was spent wisely on screen.

How the Team Saved Money

To control expenses, the entire crew followed a vegetarian diet on set. By avoiding non-vegetarian food, they saved a big chunk of the catering cost. Even more surprising, Rajamouli himself lived very simply during the shoot. While actors stayed in good hotels, he chose a cheap lodge with poor facilities, just to save money for the film. The team also traveled in economy class and stayed together in modest lodges when shooting outdoors.

These small sacrifices by the cast and crew added up. Almost 95% of the film’s budget went directly into production. The result was clear on screen: larger-than-life visuals, breathtaking action, and a film that became a cultural phenomenon.

The Sequel That Broke All Records

All these sacrifices bore fruit when Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017. It shattered every box office record in India, collecting over Rs. 1700 crore worldwide. The sequel not only gave audiences the answer to the famous question, “Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali?” but also cemented the franchise as a global phenomenon.