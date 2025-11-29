Mumbai: Just days before the grand finale, Bigg Boss 19 is set to witness one of the most shocking eliminations of the season. Ashnoor Kaur, one of the most talked-about and consistently visible contestants of the show.

According to insiders close to the production, the weekend ka vaar shoot took place on Friday, during which Salman Khan asked Ashnoor to walk out of the house. Her elimination is expected to be aired in tonight’s episode.

Did Ashnoor Kaur receive least votes?

The real reason is out now. There has been a lot of speculation about whether Ashnoor was voted out by the audience. However, sources have confirmed that votes had nothing to do with her eviction.

Ashnoor was removed from the show for breaking one of Bigg Boss’ biggest rules which is physical violence. During the Ticket to Finale task, she got physical with Tanya Mittal, striking her with a wooden plank.

In the latest weekend ka vaar promo, Salman Khan can be seen sternly reprimanding Ashnoor for her aggressive behaviour, warning that such conduct cannot be tolerated. Watch the promo below.

#SalmanKhan bashed #AshnoorKaur and Evicted from the house for physical violence



pic.twitter.com/xSCDGGl9lO — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 28, 2025

Shehbaz Badesha also eliminated from Bigg Boss 19

In another twist, Shehbaz Badesha has also been evicted, leading to a double elimination just before the finale week. With Ashnoor and Shehbaz out, the show now officially has its top 6 contestants, who will compete for the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

With the finale now just around the corner, the race has intensified like never before. Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19? Comment below!