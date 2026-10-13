Why separate rules for different festivals? BGUS to Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar) office on Tuesday, October 13, alleging discrimination in the use of DJ systems during festivals.

Dozens assembled outside the DCP office, protesting that the police administration is being partial towards one religious community.

During the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, organisers faced cases for playing DJ and sound systems above the permissible decibels.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUC) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Charminar) office on Tuesday, alleging discrimination in the use of DJ systems during festivals.



Dozens assembled outside the DCP office, protesting that the police… pic.twitter.com/FWr1FWCyOF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2026

BGUC member and a High Court advocate, Karuna Sagar, questioned why there is no universal law. “There cannot be two different sets of rules for two communities. But looks like the law was different for different communities. The police should also issue notices to mosque managements and ask them to obtain permission for using loudspeakers,” he said.

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He said that those booked were made to stand during the counselling session. “As though they are rowdy sheeters, it was humiliating,” he said.

They demanded the authorities review their approach towards those booked during the festival and called for equal treatment of organisers and management of places of worship while ensuring compliance with the prescribed rules.