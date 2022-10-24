Why should we never skip breakfast?

Delhi: What is the first thing that concerns most people immediately after waking up in the morning? Usually, it’s what to have for breakfast. And believe me when I say that this is one of the best decisions you can make for the entire day. Because after fasting for an average of 6-8 hours while you sleep, breaking the fast is imperative to have the energy to begin the day right.

A healthy and fulfilling breakfast is the fuel that replenishes your body energy with nutrients and minerals offering you the necessary boost to get back to work. Here’s a closer look at why you should make it a point to make the first meal of the day a priority, without exception.

If you are keen about losing excess weight, it’s a cardinal dietary sin to skip breakfast regularly. The habit of consuming power-packed, wholesome breakfasts shortly after waking up helps to curb your hunger pangs throughout the day. This further leads to less chances of overeating and helps you consciously make nutritious choices when it comes to your other meals. So, if you are keeping tabs on your weight, a nutritious breakfast is not an option, it IS the only option to keep obesity at bay.

A healthy breakfast not only kick starts your day and keeps your health in check but also decreases the risk of contracting heart disease in the long run. Studies have linked breakfast skippers to increased chances of clogged arteries. That also opens the door to other lifestyle diseases such as high cholesterol, hypertension, obesity, and many more, which leads to higher risk of strokes and heart attacks.

Studies have also proven that having breakfast reduces the chances of getting Diabetes since it minimises the insulin spikes in your blood and keeps insulin resistance at bay. On the other hand, missing breakfast habitually can be correlated to developing Type 2 Diabetes caused by persistent insulin resistance. By skipping breakfast, you allow your body’s insulin levels to drop and spike again sharply post lunch – the most foolproof way to getting Type 2 Diabetes.

If you eat breakfast regularly, you are giving your brain a necessary boost and thus are mentally sharper to those who skip it. You will notice that your short-term memory is enhanced, equipping you with increased concentration and productivity levels.

Whenever you skip breakfast, you invariably begin to feel hungry later and be drawn to junk food frequently than you would have if you had eaten a healthy breakfast. This is a direct result of the decision fatigue, comes from being hungry and low on energy. Hence, always eat a hearty breakfast to keep your blood sugar, insulin, and energy levels stable in the best way. Since eating breakfast restores your body’s glucose levels, it aids brain constant functioning throughout the day. This way, by making it a habit of eating breakfast on time regularly, you also boost your metabolism in the correct fashion.

By having a nutritious breakfast daily, you also tend to meet your body’s daily dose of required vital nutrients, vitamins, and minerals as compared to people who tend to skip having breakfast. If you include protein, whole grains, unpolished pulses, low-fat dairy and tons of fresh fruits and vegetables in your breakfast, you are all set for a great day ahead.

It is not for nothing that breakfast is considered as most important meal of the day.

Anybody who is serious about sustaining good health, maintaining an optimal body weight, keeping most chronic lifestyle diseases at bay must make it a mandatory part of their daily routine to take time out every morning and have a hearty, wholesome breakfast soon after waking up. Skipping it is not an option!