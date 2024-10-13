Why Tollywood celebrities ignored Jr. NTR’s Devara success

Hyderabad: After six long years, Jr. NTR made his solo return to the big screen with Devara. Following the massive success of RRR, all eyes were on this movie, and it didn’t disappoint at the box office, earning over Rs 400 crore. But something strange has caught people’s attention — Devara hasn’t received much public support from Tollywood’s biggest stars.

Where Is Tollywood’s Support?

Tollywood celebrities like Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are known for sharing good wishes and reviews about new movies. However, both of them have stayed silent about Devara. Even Ram Charan, NTR’s co-star from RRR, posted only a quick message of good luck before the movie’s release and didn’t mention anything after it came out.

Jr NTR’s Devara (X)

Another surprise is Chiranjeevi, who usually appreciates movies publicly, also didn’t talk about Devara. This silence from big stars has puzzled fans and sparked discussions online.

Is It Insecurity or Indifference?

Many wonder why these stars have avoided talking about Devara. Are they feeling insecure about NTR’s rising popularity, or did they feel the movie didn’t deserve a mention? No one knows for sure, but it’s an unusual situation. Even though the film may not be perfect, Devara is still an entertaining movie that did well with audiences.

While some may feel disappointed by the lack of support, NTR doesn’t need to worry. With a collection of over Rs 400 crore, Devara is proof that fans love his work. After the global fame he earned from RRR, this film shows that NTR can carry a movie on his own.