Why vote for 5-hour power when there’s 24-hour supply in Telangana: KTR to DKS

Hyderabad: Responding to comments by DK Sivakumar that Congress provides 5-hour free power supply to farmers in Karnataka, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asked, “Will people who get 24-hour power supply vote for a government that is promising 5-hour power supply?”

In a booth committee meeting held at LB Nagar on Sunday October 29, he said, “Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who was brought here by Revanth Reddy, admitted that they can barely provide 5 hours of power supply.”

He added, “People get freaked out whenever there’s a power interruption for 10 minutes in Telangana now.” He added, “Inverter and generator companies have shut down here. Before 2014, there was no Xerox shop or juice shop worked without an inverter. There was no apartment without a generator.”

“Ask people how LB Nagar was in 2014 and how it is now in 2023. We must remind people how the drinking water situation was then and how it is now,” he said, speaking alongside LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy.

On Saturday, DK Shivakumar, speaking at a public meeting in Tandur, said, “In Karnataka, we’ve increased our power generation from 10,000 MW to 23,000 MW. In the past four years, the BJP Government failed to provide power, but we offer 5 hours of electricity to every farmer during drought and are committed to providing 7 hours across the state.”