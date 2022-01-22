Why Yogi-govt spreads red carpet for Owaisi’s rally in UP: Azam Khan’s son

Lucknow: In an interview, senior SP leader Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam Khan has raised serious questions on Asaduddin Owaisi’s entry into Uttar Pradesh politics.

Speaking on the AIMIM’s entry into state politics, Khan said that the party’s entry into local politics of states has always benefitted BJP. To support his argument, he said that in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan lost due to AIMIM.

During the interview with Arfa Khanum Sherwani, he also said, “It seems that the agenda of AIMIM is not to defeat BJP rather ensure the victory of the saffron party in the state”.

Commenting on Owaisi’s plan to contest on 100 seats in UP, Khan said that nobody can form government in the state by contesting on a limited number of seats, however, such a contest can stop others from forming a government.

He further questioned, “Why Owaisi did not face the difficulties faced by my family? and why Yogi-government spread the red carpet for his rallies when the authorities were not giving permission to others citing COVID protocol”

Recently, AIMIM announced its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to the list, Dr Mahtab will contest from the Loni constituency in Ghaziabad district. Furqan Chaudhry is AIMIM candidate from Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur district while Haji Arif will contest from Dhaulana in the same district.

The Hyderabad-headquartered party has decided to give tickets to Rafat Khan from Siwal Khas and to Zeeshan Alam from Saradhana. It has fielded Tasleem Ahmad from Kithore. All the three constituencies are in Meerut district.

The other candidates are Shaheen Raza Khan (Bareilly-124) in Bareilly district Amjad Ali (Behat) and Margoob Hasan (Saharanpur Dehat), both in Saharanpur district.

UP polls

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. Elections in Punjab will be held on February 20.

The counting of votes will be done on March 10.