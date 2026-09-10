Wife’s angry relatives demolish Telangana Dalit man’s house

Hyderabad: A day after his love marriage, a Dalit man’s house in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district was allegedly demolished on Thursday, September 10, by his wife’s relatives who “opposed” to their inter-caste relationship, police said.
The woman belongs to a BC community.
The incident happened in Repally village on Thursday evening. The Dalit man is a driver and his wife is a college final-year student. The two-room house was lying vacant for several months. Only one room was completely demolished, police said.
Both of them were staying in Hyderabad, fell in love and got married on September 9. “Her family was opposed to their union,” a senior police officer told PTI based on preliminary investigation.
A case has been registered and the tractor used for the demolition was seized. Further investigation is underway.
(With PTI inputs)