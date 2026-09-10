Wife’s angry relatives demolish Telangana Dalit man’s house

Hyderabad: A day after his love marriage, a Dalit man’s house in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district was allegedly demolished on Thursday, September 10, by his wife’s relatives who “opposed” to their inter-caste relationship, police said.

The woman belongs to a BC community.

The incident happened in Repally village on Thursday evening. The Dalit man is a driver and his wife is a college final-year student. The two-room house was lying vacant for several months. Only one room was completely demolished, police said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Both of them were staying in Hyderabad, fell in love and got married on September 9. “Her family was opposed to their union,” a senior police officer told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

A case has been registered and the tractor used for the demolition was seized. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)