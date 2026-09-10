Wife’s angry relatives demolish Telangana Dalit man’s house

While he a driver working in Hyderabad, his wife is a college final-year student.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
man Dalit
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A day after his love marriage, a Dalit man’s house in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district was allegedly demolished on Thursday, September 10, by his wife’s relatives who “opposed” to their inter-caste relationship, police said.

The woman belongs to a BC community.

The incident happened in Repally village on Thursday evening. The Dalit man is a driver and his wife is a college final-year student. The two-room house was lying vacant for several months. Only one room was completely demolished, police said.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Both of them were staying in Hyderabad, fell in love and got married on September 9. “Her family was opposed to their union,” a senior police officer told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

A case has been registered and the tractor used for the demolition was seized. Further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button