Wild elephant attack leaves man critically injured in Kerala

Kollam: A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kulathupuzha here in the early hours of Thursday, March 5, forest officials said.

The injured has been identified as Prakash (48), a native of Kulathupuzha.

According to forest officials, Prakash was returning from work when he encountered a wild elephant on the way near Dally in Kulathupuzha in the small hours of Thursday.

Forest officials said the elephant grabbed him with its trunk and attempted to trample him.

People who rushed to the spot drove the elephant away and shifted Prakash to a hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Both the police and the Forest Department have started an investigation into the incident.

Forest officials said wild animal encounters are frequent in Dali, which is located close to the forest.