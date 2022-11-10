Will ask Centre to develop Bairanpally for tourism: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has stated that she will be writing to the Union Ministry of Tourism to develop Veera Bairanpally village into a tourist destination.

The Governor was speaking to freedom fighters’ families after paying her tributes at the Martyr’s Memorial and Buruj in Bairanpally village in Dhoolmitta Mandal on Thursday.

Soundararajan further said that members of the village had requested her to ensure that their fight against the Nizam’s Army and Razakars was made part of the school curriculum. She also informed the media that she would be writing to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting him to build a Railway station on the Manoharabad-Kothapally Railway line.

She further said that she would ensure that pensions are granted to all eligible persons in the village. said she would put all her efforts to get pensions to the eligible persons in the village. The Governor also felicitated freedom fighters with shawls and presented them with a memento.