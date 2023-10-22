Will come out of jail with new vigor to serve people: Naidu

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is in jail in a corruption case for more than a month, on Sunday wrote an open letter to people saying he will come to work for the people with a new vigor.

He also said that he is not in jail but in the hearts of the people and that no power on earth can distance him from the people even for a second.

Expressing confidence that law will certainly prevail even if it is a bit late, Chandrababu said that he will certainly come out to work with new vigor for the people and for the welfare of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president wrote, “No one can deface the values and the credibility that I have been preserving for the past 45 years.”

Chandrababu handed over the letter to his family members who met him in Rajahmundry Jail on Sunday.

Greeting the people on the occasion of Dussehra, Chandrababu Naidu said that certain forces, with the fear of losing power, are under the impression that they could distance him from the people by confining him within the four-walls.

“I may not be among the people now but I am always present everywhere in the shape of development.”

Making it clear that no power on earth can distance him from the people even for a second, the former chief minister said that he is not in jail now but in the hearts of the people.

Stating that inside the jail he is recalling his 45-year-long public life, the TDP supremo said that throughout his political career he always struggled for the welfare and progress of the people.

Making it clear that he never commits any mistake nor allows others to do any kind of flaw, he said that he had earlier declared at Rajamahendravaram that he will announce the TDP manifesto for this Dussehra.

“Now I am confined in the jail in same Rajamahendravaram. I will soon come out to declare the full-scale manifesto,” he said.

Observing that his wife, Bhuvaneswari, the daughter of late NT Rama Rao, never came into the public, Naidu said he has now asked her to go to the people and fight for them. The TDP leader said that his wife accepted his request.

“She will soon come before you to console the members of the families of those who died because they could not digest my confinement in jail. Also, she will thoroughly expose this atrocious rule,” the former chief minister said in the open letter.

Maintaining that people are his strength and his confidence, the TDP supremo expressed confidence that he will soon come out with the blessings and the prayers of the people across the globe.

“Maybe a bit late but ultimately law will certainly prevail. Till I come out, continue the peaceful agitation,” Chandrababu Naidu added.