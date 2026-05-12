Hyderabad: The excitement around Ram Charan’s upcoming pan-India film Peddi is growing rapidly as the makers prepare for a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on May 18. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is slated for a worldwide release on June 4, 2026.

With music composed by A. R. Rahman and actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles, the film already carries massive expectations among fans and audiences across India.

Why Are Ram Charan Fans Trending #WakeUpPeddi?

Even though the film has strong hype, many fans are now expressing disappointment over the lack of aggressive promotions from the team. Social media is currently filled with posts, edits, videos, and emotional fan letters under the hashtag #WakeUpPeddi.

Amid the ongoing discussions, one emotional fan letter has now gone viral on social media. In the handwritten note addressed to the Peddi team, the fan emotionally expressed frustration over the film’s silence and lack of promotional planning.

The fan wrote that the absence of updates and promotions is giving him “mental torture” and said the pain caused by the silence around Peddi feels worse than personal struggles in life. The fan also mentioned that after experiencing disappointment with Game Changer, fans are once again feeling ignored due to the slow promotional strategy for Peddi.

In an emotional and concerning line, the fan even warned that if the team continues to ignore fans and does not begin promotions soon, he would “die by hanging as a fan.” The letter quickly grabbed attention online, with many fans sharing similar frustrations while also asking others not to take such emotions too seriously.

Fans feel that with less than a month left for release, the makers should have already started stronger promotional activities like interviews, songs, posters, and public events.

Dear ECF's,



Retweet and like this post until it reaches the #PEDDI movie team



I hope the movie team realises soon about fans concern@BuchiBabuSana @vriddhicinemas pic.twitter.com/nVTlvHpcPQ — §h∆$h@πK™ 🏏 (@sk_rcfreak) May 12, 2026

Several fan pages shared emotional letters addressed to the Peddi team, requesting them to increase promotions and maintain the excitement around the film.

According to discussions in film circles, overseas bookings for Peddi opened with a phenomenal response initially. The “Kusthi” glimpse especially created strong buzz among audiences and boosted advance bookings.

However, trade observers now say the momentum has slowed because no major promotional content has been released in recent weeks. Many believe the current week is very important for the team to rebuild the hype before the trailer launch.

RC in shoots. RC in Promotions pic.twitter.com/8o1eKHSxbA — Gowtham (@GowthamCinemas) May 12, 2026

Industry experts feel that if the trailer delivers strong impact on May 18, advance bookings could rise sharply again.

Fans Expect Big Comeback

After the disappointing box office performance of Game Changer in 2025, fans have huge expectations from Peddi. Following the global success of RRR, which collected over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, fans are hoping Ram Charan delivers another massive pan-India blockbuster.

The makers are also reportedly planning a grand musical event in another major city, where A. R. Rahman may perform songs from the film live.