Will contest 2024 polls: BJP MP Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment

The rally was a show of strength by Singh, who had to earlier postpone a Jan Chetna Maharally rally in Ayodhya on June 5.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 11th June 2023 2:49 pm IST
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh [IANS photo]

Gonda: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announced on Sunday that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election once again from his Kaiserganj constituency.

Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by India’s top women wrestlers, was addressing a rally at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

The rally was organised under BJP’s Mahasampark Abhiyan for the 2024 elections.

Though Singh avoided any direct mention of the allegations levelled against him, he did use a couplet in Urdu to drive home the point.

“Kabhi ask, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai… tab ja kar zamane mein jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa keh kar mujkho yaad kiya jata hai,” he said.

He lauded the work of the Modi government and spoke about the achievements of the past nine years.

Earlier, Brij Bhushan held a roadshow from his house to the rally venue with hundreds of cars forming the convoy.

The rally had the presence of people from all six Lok Sabha constituencies in the region where Singh wields influence.

