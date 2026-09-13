Will continue in Congress: former Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister Konda Surekha, who has recently been sacked from the A Revanth Reddy-led Cabinet, said on Sunday, September 13, that she would continue in Congress and get re-elected as an MLA in the next Assembly elections in 2028.

Addressing a meeting of supporters at Warangal, she said she and her husband Konda Murali would serve people whether she held any post or not.

Both of them would continue to work on people’s issues and ensure development, she said.

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Amid reports that Congress leadership is reaching out to her, she said she is getting calls and has been told not to switch over to any other party.

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“We are told not to go anywhere (join any other party) and that the party will take care of us. We are telling them that we have no intention to join any other party. We will continue in Congress. We will definitely contest on behalf of Congress. We will win and ensure Congress returns to power,” she said.

Surekha expressed confidence that she would get the ticket to contest the next Assembly election from Warangal East constituency, be re-elected as MLA and become minister again.

Surekha was dropped from the Cabinet on September 3 amid a controversy over the remarks made against CM Reddy and others by her daughter.

Surekha had then accused the chief minister of resorting to “blackmail politics” to secure her removal though the party high command was not in favour of it.