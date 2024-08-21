Will cooperate closely: KTR on HYDRA demolition of farmhouse

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) said he is willing to have his farmhouse demolished by the government agency Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) if it is found to be violating the rules or regulations.

KTR was interacting with reporters here on Wednesday, August 21, who questioned him about his farmhouse in Janwada.

“I have taken my friend’s farmhouse on lease. If the farmhouse is against the rules, demolish it. I have no objection. I will cooperate closely,” he told reporters.

However, KTR was quick to question if the same treatment would be meted out to ruling party leaders whose properties were built illegally.

Divulging names, including chief minister Revanth Reddy’s properties, KTR alleged HYDRA was compiling selective targeting. “But what about the farmhouses that Revanth Reddy, Ponguleti, Gutta, Patnam Mahender Reddy, G Vivek, KVP, Madhu Yashki, etc. are illegally constructing in FTL and buffer zone? The demolition of HYDRA should start with them.” It is pertinent to note that a few of these MLAs were a part of BRS earlier.

Earlier, BRS leader and spokesperson Krishank listed several encroachments made by Congress leaders, questioning HYDRA’s failure to address the cases.

“What about Congress MLA Vivek Venkatswamy’s farmhouse constructed in the buffer zone right beside the water body? What about the private resort of Congress MLC Patnam near Himayat Sagar? And why is there no action on Minister Ponguleti’s residence in the buffer zone? I hope HYDRA hasn’t forgotten about the farmhouse owned by Congress leader KVP in the buffer zone. What about the farmhouse belonging to the Congress Leader and Legislative Council Chairman?” Krishank stated.