‘Will definitely kill Salman Khan’: Gangster Goldy Brar

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat from gangster Goldy Brar that too on national television. Goldy Brar aka Satinder Singh Brar is the gangster who had claimed to murder Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Gangster has been named as Canada’s most wanted Top 25 Criminals by its Government.

The actor had also received threatening emails and letters earlier, which led him to file a complaint with Mumbai Police. Salman had been on the radar of Gangster Lawrance Bishnoi for killing the Blackbuck in 1998 during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. Blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

In an interview with India Today Channel Brar targeted the Dabangg actor saying, “We will kill him, we will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologize. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.”.

The gangster further confirmed the involvement of his gang members in the recceing of Salman Khan’s farmhouse in 2021-2022, he said, “Aapko phele bhi keh rahe hain, ye koi Salman Khan ki akele ki baat nahi hai. Jo bhi hamare dushman hum karrahe hain. Kal ko jo hamare bhai hai woh karenge, jo hamara dushman usko hum maarengem woh hamara target hai isme koi do raai nahi hai.” (Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know.”) Watch the video below.

The Gangster was also in the news recently when rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh filed a case with The Delhi Police where he claimed that he received extortion calls from a person claiming to be Goldy.