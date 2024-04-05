Will distribute pensions at doorstep: Chandrababu Naidu

Nallajerla: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that he will become the eldest son of every household in Andhra Pradesh and distribute welfare pensions directly at their doorstep.

Addressing a press conference at Nallajerla in East Godavari district, the former CM promised that he will announce a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 immediately after coming to power, vowing to implement it from April itself and pay the dues for the three months of April, May and June immediately.

“I will be the eldest son of every house and will distribute the pension directly at your doorstep,” he said, alleging that YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has hatched conspiracies to claim the lives of innocent pensioners.

Calling on Reddy to shoulder the responsibility for the alleged death of some pensioners, the opposition leader demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation, and added that “Jagan has the habit of resorting to cheap politics even on dead bodies”.

According to Naidu, the YSRCP chief utilised his father’s death to reap political dividends and is now attempting to milk the pensioners issue to win the elections.

Naidu said that the Election Commission did not say that pensions should not be disbursed at the doorstep but only ordered that the services of the volunteers must not be used for that purpose.

Clarifying that he does not oppose the volunteer system, the former CM said it will be continued even after TDP forms the government.

Later, Naidu addressed public meetings at Palakollu and Narasapuram in the West Godavari district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour.

At Narasapuram, he alleged that Reddy is filling the exchequer by selling spurious liquor which is claiming innocent lives resulting in women becoming widows.

“I am assuring you all that once the NDA forms the coming government all such fake brands of liquor will thoroughly be checked and lives of innocent people will be saved,” he asserted.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena are NDA constituents in the southern state.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.